Maecenas Achieves Market Cap of $781,122.22 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Maecenas has a market cap of $781,122.22 and approximately $173.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 46.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.02231096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00193635 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.