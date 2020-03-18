Magnum Tops 1-Day Volume of $210.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.48 or 0.02259557 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00192879 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00039455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00036215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

