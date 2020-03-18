Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Head to Head Contrast

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Maiden alerts:

27.9% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Maiden shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maiden and Kingstone Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $2.16 billion 0.03 -$544.62 million N/A N/A Kingstone Companies $145.56 million 0.35 -$5.97 million ($0.89) -5.27

Kingstone Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maiden.

Risk and Volatility

Maiden has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Maiden and Kingstone Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kingstone Companies has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.19%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Maiden.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden -36.82% -219.93% -4.86% Kingstone Companies -4.10% -11.15% -3.33%

Summary

Kingstone Companies beats Maiden on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.