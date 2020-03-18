Maincoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,183.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $244,204.11 and $2,183.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00055197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.01 or 0.03851266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039264 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018585 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,610,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

