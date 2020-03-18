Mainframe Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.25 Million (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Mainframe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $18.94 and $24.68. Mainframe has a market cap of $5.13 million and $1.25 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mainframe has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00055632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00068284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.00 or 0.04039378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039310 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018468 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Mainframe Profile

Mainframe (MFT) is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,425,343,128 coins. The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com. The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mainframe

Mainframe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39, $50.98, $32.15, $51.55, $7.50, $20.33, $13.77, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mainframe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mainframe using one of the exchanges listed above.

