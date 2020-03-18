Mairs & Power INC Buys 7,300 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Mairs & Power INC raised its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,960 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC owned about 0.94% of QCR worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 94.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 26.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 73.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCRH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

QCRH traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.13. 5,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,569. The stock has a market cap of $409.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.90. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

