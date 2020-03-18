Mairs & Power INC Buys New Shares in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Mairs & Power INC acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Mairs & Power INC owned 0.06% of Potlatchdeltic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCH stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,524. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

