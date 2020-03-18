Mairs & Power INC Buys Shares of 1,092,438 Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Mairs & Power INC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,092,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000. Mairs & Power INC owned 0.48% of Callon Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 205,306 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 346,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 163,671 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 278,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 108,519 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Northland Securities cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,563.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,908 shares in the company, valued at $58,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $1,415,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. 2,069,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,218,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $226.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

