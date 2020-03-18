Mairs & Power INC Decreases Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Mairs & Power INC lowered its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 9,232.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 121,031 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 189,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NYSE MDU traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.85. 3,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,788. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

