Mairs & Power INC Decreases Stock Holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Mairs & Power INC reduced its stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,505 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC owned approximately 0.07% of FireEye worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FEYE. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in FireEye by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,136 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 99,014 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in FireEye by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,874 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in FireEye by 3,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,972 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 235,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. BidaskClub lowered FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 183,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,894. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.99. FireEye Inc has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.