Mairs & Power INC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Mairs & Power INC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 104.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. 247,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,521. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.09 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.