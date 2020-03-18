Mairs & Power INC Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mairs & Power INC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.90. 2,428,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,018,084. The company has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

