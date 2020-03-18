Mairs & Power INC Has $8.94 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mairs & Power INC reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,803 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC owned 0.10% of Snap-on worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 978,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,823,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Snap-on by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.04. 39,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.69 and a 1-year high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,035 shares of company stock worth $3,995,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

