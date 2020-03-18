Mairs & Power INC Increases Holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Mairs & Power INC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC owned about 1.27% of Apogee Enterprises worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other news, SVP Brent C. Jewell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOG stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $46.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

