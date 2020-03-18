Mairs & Power INC Increases Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Mairs & Power INC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC owned 0.30% of Workiva worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WK. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Workiva by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 58,765 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Workiva by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,032.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WK stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 0.93. Workiva Inc has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $64.11.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

