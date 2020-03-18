Mairs & Power INC Invests $9.98 Million in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Mairs & Power INC acquired a new position in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 383,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,977,000. Mairs & Power INC owned approximately 0.64% of Actuant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAC. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Actuant in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000.

In other news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAC traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. 12,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,448. Actuant Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

