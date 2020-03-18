Mairs & Power INC Purchases 15,350 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Mairs & Power INC increased its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC owned 3.50% of IntriCon worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in IntriCon by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 616,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IntriCon in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 443,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 177,596 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 40,281 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 27.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on IntriCon from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. 1,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. IntriCon Co. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $113.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.86.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

