Mairs & Power INC Purchases 4,460 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Mairs & Power INC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC owned about 0.29% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,528,000 after buying an additional 470,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,692,000 after acquiring an additional 204,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of CSII stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.87. 544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,416. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -167.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

