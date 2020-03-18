Mairs & Power INC Raises Holdings in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Mairs & Power INC lifted its holdings in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC owned about 0.33% of SurModics worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SurModics by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SurModics stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.89. 271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,955. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $305.19 million, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.09. SurModics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised SurModics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

