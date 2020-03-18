Mairs & Power INC Sells 24,200 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mairs & Power INC trimmed its stake in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC owned about 0.22% of Premier worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

PINC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,548. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. Premier Inc has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

