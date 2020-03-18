Mairs & Power INC Sells 24,606 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Mairs & Power INC trimmed its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,606 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in IBM were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IBM by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,840,000 after buying an additional 638,218 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in IBM by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 684,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,804,000 after buying an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in IBM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 607,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,470,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in IBM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 184,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in IBM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.19. 480,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,613,130. IBM has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.54.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. IBM’s payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $164,946.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

