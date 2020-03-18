Mairs & Power INC Sells 4,015 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Mairs & Power INC cut its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC owned 0.07% of ALLETE worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ALLETE by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ALLETE by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALE stock traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.89. 1,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,973. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE Inc has a 52 week low of $54.40 and a 52 week high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

