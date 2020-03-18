Mairs & Power INC Sells 99,491 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mairs & Power INC trimmed its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,491 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power INC owned 0.43% of Patterson Companies worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,474,000 after acquiring an additional 157,551 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Patterson Companies by 19.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Patterson Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 115.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 105,004 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 135,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,260. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.