Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,768 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 7.73% of Malibu Boats worth $65,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of MBUU traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. 1,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,311. The company has a market cap of $568.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.