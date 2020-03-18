Manna Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. Manna has a market cap of $195,071.74 and $21.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Manna has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001799 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000139 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,062.05 or 0.97293764 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00016182 BTC.

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,651,975 coins and its circulating supply is 656,912,178 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.