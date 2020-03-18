MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,728 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of MarineMax worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 8.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,809 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HZO. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,156 shares of company stock worth $216,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. 11,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.20. MarineMax Inc has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

