Mariner LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $35,623,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 1,913.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 283,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 268,975 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 302.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 225,964 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 658,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 178,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $68.16 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

