Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,801 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 1.4% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.20% of Marriott International worth $97,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Marriott International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.78.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

