Marriott International’s (MAR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $97.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $22.84 on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,026,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average of $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,589,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,031,000 after acquiring an additional 547,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after acquiring an additional 338,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

