Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,719,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,663 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $414,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

NYSE:MMC traded down $14.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,178. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.26 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

