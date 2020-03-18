Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 737,631 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 468.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 737,631 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises about 0.9% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Cigna worth $183,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,735,000 after purchasing an additional 437,210 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,720,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 5,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 425,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,958,000 after purchasing an additional 417,505 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $25.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,525,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,114. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

