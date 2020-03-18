Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 700,687 Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 700,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,060,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Seattle Genetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,134,482.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $40,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,527,157. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGEN traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.78. 66,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,823. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.21. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

