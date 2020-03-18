Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,327 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for 1.2% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 1.69% of Quest Diagnostics worth $242,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,070,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,407 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $10.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.00. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at $51,460,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

