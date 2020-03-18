Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $145.26 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,205 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 172,791 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Costco Wholesale worth $145,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.40. 3,905,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,194. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.61. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

