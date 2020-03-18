Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $262.01 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $262,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,322.48.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $40.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,767.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,160,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,229. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,672.00 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,978.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,840.25. The company has a market capitalization of $878.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

