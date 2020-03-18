Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $78.05 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132,999 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.62% of Lamb Weston worth $78,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $13.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. 1,077,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,245. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average of $82.23.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

