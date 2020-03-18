Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $99.94 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 999.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 896,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Nike worth $99,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded down $8.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.85. 11,181,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,024,790. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.34. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

