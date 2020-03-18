Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,517 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.11% of Broadcom worth $134,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,414,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.78.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,292 shares of company stock worth $106,455,013. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $34.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,337,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.47 and its 200-day moving average is $298.41. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $180.23 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

