Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 372,629 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 969,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 372,629 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.0% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $205,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,171,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,217,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,952 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,074,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,712,593,000 after purchasing an additional 180,943 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.07.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $14.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.46. 15,191,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,074,588. The firm has a market cap of $443.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.09. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

