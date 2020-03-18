MarteXcoin Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $11,532.39 and $3.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00026320 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007493 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003586 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00001082 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002325 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin (CRYPTO:MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,956,001 coins. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum. The official website for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

