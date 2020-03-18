Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,305,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 513,858 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.79% of Marvell Technology Group worth $140,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

