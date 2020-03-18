Masari (MSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96,309.55

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $96,309.55 and $94.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

