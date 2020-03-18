Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 163,984 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,735,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,984 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.22% of LKQ worth $133,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 76,574 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after acquiring an additional 337,747 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 62,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 631,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

