Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 181,802 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,802 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.35% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $136,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,448.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNW opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $67.27 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

