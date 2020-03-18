Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 197,085 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,183,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,085 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.27% of Verint Systems worth $120,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

