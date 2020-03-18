Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 510,442 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,070,653 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,442 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.81% of Cheniere Energy worth $126,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal A. Shear bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

