Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 62,742 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,742 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.45% of Eastman Chemical worth $156,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,765,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,440.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after acquiring an additional 308,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 458,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after acquiring an additional 259,550 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 530,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 117,650 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMN opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

