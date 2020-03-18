Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 79,250 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.35% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $138,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $1,192,198 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $161.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $149.02 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

