Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 891,355 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 113.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,676,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,355 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.92% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $118,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.76.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 58.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

