Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,731,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,914 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.99% of Univar worth $163,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Univar by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 481,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 258,432 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Univar in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,408,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Univar by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Univar in the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Univar by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Investec upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, Director Richard P. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $241,350.00. Insiders purchased a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNVR opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Univar Inc has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $24.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Univar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

